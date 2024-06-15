ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
Several analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACI Worldwide
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACI Worldwide stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. ACI Worldwide has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $37.85.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $316.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ACI Worldwide Company Profile
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
