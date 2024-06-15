ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.37. ACNB has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACNB will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 490,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACNB by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ACNB by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $583,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

