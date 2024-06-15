ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Sells $1,072,000.00 in Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 2,385,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,762,370. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -531.50 and a beta of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADMA. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

