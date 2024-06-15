AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading 0.9% Higher

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.09. 72,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 67,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.77% of AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the emerging global psychedelics industry. PSIL was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

