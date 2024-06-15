Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.09

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.09 and traded as low as $3.11. Aemetis shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 467,949 shares changing hands.

AMTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $72.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aemetis news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Aemetis by 58.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 253,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 74,298 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter valued at $150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

