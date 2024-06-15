Aevo (AEVO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $41.48 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Aevo token can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000954 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aevo has a market capitalization of $536.12 million and approximately $41.48 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aevo has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 840,378,121.1471272 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.62771873 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $54,520,890.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

