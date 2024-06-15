AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 24th

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

AFC Gamma has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.5%.

AFC Gamma Price Performance

AFCG opened at $12.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.27 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

Insider Transactions at AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. AFC Gamma had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. As a group, analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum bought 31,335 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.09 per share, with a total value of $378,840.15. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 3,775,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,651,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

