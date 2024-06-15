Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Up 135.3% in May

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Agape ATP Price Performance

Shares of ATPC opened at $0.23 on Friday. Agape ATP has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.