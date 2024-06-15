Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Major Shareholder Sells $30,361.50 in Stock

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Of Texas/Texas Am I. University sold 9,342 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $30,361.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,753,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,757. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $3.22 on Friday. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). Research analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALRN. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Aileron Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on Aileron Therapeutics from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.32% of Aileron Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address unmet medical needs in orphan pulmonary and fibrosis indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LTI-03, a peptide, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

