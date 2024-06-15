Aion Trading Up 2.7% This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $9.17 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00080790 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010767 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 84.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.