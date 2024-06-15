Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 86.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 60.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 8.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 74,818 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Air Lease stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. 531,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,996. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.07). Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

