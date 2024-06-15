Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Short Interest Up 116.1% in May

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, an increase of 116.1% from the May 15th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EADSY. UBS Group upgraded Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Airbus alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbus

Airbus Trading Down 2.2 %

Airbus stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.39. The stock had a trading volume of 339,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,866. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. Airbus has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). Airbus had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $0.3635 dividend. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.