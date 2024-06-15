Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Ajinomoto Price Performance
Shares of AJINY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,294. Ajinomoto has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $42.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.
Ajinomoto Company Profile
Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ajinomoto
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.