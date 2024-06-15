Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

AKRO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of -0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,359.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,635 shares of company stock worth $695,716. Corporate insiders own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,012,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,356,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,750,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,113,000 after purchasing an additional 162,820 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,554,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,459,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.