Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.79. 6,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 109,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Akso Health Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

