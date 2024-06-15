Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the May 15th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 580.7 days.

Alfa Stock Performance

Shares of ALFFF remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Alfa has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.81.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

