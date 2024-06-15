Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the May 15th total of 252,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 580.7 days.
Alfa Stock Performance
Shares of ALFFF remained flat at $0.69 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.74. Alfa has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $0.81.
About Alfa
