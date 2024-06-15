Algorand (ALGO) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Algorand has a market cap of $1.25 billion and approximately $1.08 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00045505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,181,491,539 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.