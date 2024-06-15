Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX) Stock Price Up 0%

Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BATS:BOXX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.53 and last traded at $107.50. 419,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $107.48.
Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Busey Bank purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its position in Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 40,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 18,274 shares during the period.
About Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF
The Alpha Architect 1-3 Month Box ETF (BOXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is actively managed. The fund seeks to provide the price and yield performance of 1-3 month US Treasury Bills, less fees and expenses, through the use of derivatives BOXX was launched on Dec 28, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.
