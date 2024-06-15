Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $200.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOGL. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $176.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $180.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,874,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,144,172,000 after buying an additional 4,064,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $15,441,917,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,684,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,803,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,724,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

