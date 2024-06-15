Alta Global Group (NYSE:MMA) Shares Down 1%

Alta Global Group Limited (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 20,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 19,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Alta Global Group Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.