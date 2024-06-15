Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports.

ANRO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of ANRO opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). On average, analysts forecast that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicholas Conrad Smith purchased 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $100,614.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,527.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $4,592,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $5,372,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alto Neuroscience in the 1st quarter worth $7,039,000.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.