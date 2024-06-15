Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:MO opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. Altria Group has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

