Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDWF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Amada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMDWF remained flat at $9.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. Amada has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

Get Amada alerts:

About Amada

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.