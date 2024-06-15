Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.66. 25,456,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,943,300. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

