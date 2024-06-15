Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.13

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.13 and last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ambu A/S had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $199.06 million during the quarter.

Ambu A/S Company Profile

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. The company offers anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company also offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

