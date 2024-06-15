American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Trading 1.5% Higher

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.93 and last traded at $87.52. Approximately 35,891 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $86.22.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $219.58 million, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,528,000.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

