American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $127,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 224,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 113,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $37.97.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 106.12%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

