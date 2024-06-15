American International Group Inc. Has $23.39 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Deckers Outdoor worth $23,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 152,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK traded down $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,023.75. 201,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,995. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $484.02 and a twelve month high of $1,106.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $916.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.72.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,101 shares of company stock worth $28,858,562. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

