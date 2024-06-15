American International Group Inc. Sells 1,826 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Lennox International worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam boosted its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.00. 491,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,674. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Lennox International Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.36 and a 1-year high of $541.27.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LII. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.62.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

