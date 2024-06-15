American International Group Inc. Sells 6,410 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BIP Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.62. 1,713,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,090,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.25. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.44 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.85.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

