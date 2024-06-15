American International Group Inc. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $20,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,121,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,724. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

