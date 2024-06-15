American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,353 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $17,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after acquiring an additional 555,332 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,394,000 after buying an additional 282,828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,277,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,442,000 after buying an additional 275,026 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $43.41. 923,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The company had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

