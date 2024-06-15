AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.7 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

AMVMF stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 543. AMG Critical Materials has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

