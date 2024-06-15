Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Trading Up 1.5%

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 9,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 19,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Amplify Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Amplify Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.