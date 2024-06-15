ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) were up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

Get ams-OSRAM alerts:

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $919.63 million for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ams-OSRAM AG will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ams-OSRAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ams-OSRAM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.