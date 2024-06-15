ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Update

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ANA Stock Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ALNPY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,471. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 15.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANA will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About ANA

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

