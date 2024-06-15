Analysts Offer Predictions for Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2028 earnings estimates for Repare Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Repare Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.40. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.82 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bloom Burton raised shares of Repare Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on RPTX

Repare Therapeutics Stock Performance

RPTX opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.