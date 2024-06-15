Analysts Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $251.93

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.93.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get BeiGene alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BGNE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,186.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in BeiGene by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Stock Performance

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $162.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.60. BeiGene has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $225.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $751.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.