Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $10.30

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

