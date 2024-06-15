Analysts Set DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target at $10.30

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.30.
Several analysts have commented on DRH shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Report on DRH
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance
DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.59.
DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.
About DiamondRock Hospitality
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than DiamondRock Hospitality
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.