Analysts Set SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Price Target at $9.40

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of STKL stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22. SunOpta has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.59.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 18.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 295,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

