Analyzing Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) & Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 8.56% 2.54% 1.15% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Volatility and Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $2.18 billion 6.35 $306.01 million $0.35 56.20 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.09 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.01

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Impac Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthpeak Properties and Impac Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 6 7 1 2.64 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus target price of $19.41, indicating a potential downside of 1.33%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Impac Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

