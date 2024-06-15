Andrada Mining (LON:ATM) Trading Down 1%

Andrada Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Free Report) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.52 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). 2,886,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 2,657,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.80 ($0.06).
The stock has a market capitalization of £72.68 million, a PE ratio of -467.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.79.
Andrada Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, is involved in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was formerly known as AfriTin Mining Limited and changed its name to Andrada Mining Limited in January 2023.
