Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.20) target price on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.29) to GBX 3,100 ($39.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.20) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,822.86 ($35.95).
In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.32), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($342,251.88). 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
