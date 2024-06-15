Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($38.20) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.29) to GBX 3,100 ($39.48) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.20) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,822.86 ($35.95).

AAL stock opened at GBX 2,388.50 ($30.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,468.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,080.51. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.82). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market cap of £28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13,269.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Anglo American news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.32), for a total transaction of £268,770.40 ($342,251.88). 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

