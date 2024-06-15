Antoinette Renee Leatherberry Sells 2,890 Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Stock

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antoinette Renee Leatherberry sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $14,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,162.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Direct Digital Stock Down 18.3 %

Shares of Direct Digital stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $3.79. 739,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,125. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.02. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $35.88.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 48.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direct Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Direct Digital by 31.2% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Direct Digital during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direct Digital during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

