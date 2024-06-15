Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Apollo Silver Price Performance

APGOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 16,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16.

About Apollo Silver

Apollo Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Waterloo property that includes 27 fee simple land parcels covering an area of 1,350 acres and 21 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 418 acres; and the Langtry property that consist of 20 patented claims covering an area of 413 acres and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of 765 acres located in the Mojave Desert of San Bernardino county, California.

