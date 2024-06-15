Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Apollo Silver Price Performance
APGOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 16,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Apollo Silver has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.16.
About Apollo Silver
