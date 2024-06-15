Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Short Interest Down 28.4% in May

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the May 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Appili Therapeutics Price Performance
OTCMKTS APLIF remained flat at $0.03 on Friday. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,918. Appili Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.
About Appili Therapeutics
