Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APLD. B. Riley cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Digital

Applied Digital Trading Up 6.4 %

Applied Digital stock opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $571.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 4.38.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.