AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Receives $71.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.72.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $3,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,371,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,726,239 shares of company stock worth $1,477,034,958 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 10.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 93,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

