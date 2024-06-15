Ardor Price Hits $0.0772 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.15 million and $7.37 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00045381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00013749 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010781 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.