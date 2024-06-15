Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 7.5%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 30,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 50,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 10.32. The company has a market cap of C$24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.14.
Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter.
Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Argentina Lithium & Energy
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.